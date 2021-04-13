Advertisement

U.S Surgeon General discusses Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP/Gray DC) - The U.S. has recommended pausing the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced that they were looking into unusual and dangerous blood clots in six women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person has died.

U.S Surgeon General VADM Vivek H. Murthy says the purpose of the pause is to grant time for officials to investigate if there is a connection between the clots and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“This is a rare event at this point,” said Dr. Murthy, " Sometimes these pauses take place and there is found to be no connection. What’s reassuring is that the majority of the people who have had the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have been fine.”

Dr. Murthy says more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have been given in the U.S. He notes it is common to experience mild flu-like symptoms after receiving the vaccine. However, if you are experiencing severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, severe headaches, or abdominal pain, he says you should consult your healthcare provider.

Authorities stressed they have found no sign of clot problems with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

“Over 100 million have received the other vaccines that are available in the U.S.,” said Dr. Murthy. “We have not had safety signals like this from those vaccines either. Those are still vaccines we have great confidence in.”

A CDC committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases.

While Dr. Murthy acknowledges the pause has disrupted vaccination progress in the U.S., he says the administration is still on track to have 200 million vaccines administered within President Biden’s first 100 days.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC The AP contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Nicholas Jacobs
One man is in jail, charged with attempted murder following a Sunday night shooting
Pandemic forces contractors to raise prices as lumber costs rise
Pandemic forces contractors to raise prices, as lumber costs triple
Bradford County deadly crash
Multiple crashes leave people dead in North Central Florida
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School

Latest News

Florida Corporations are being asked to get involved in the debate over making changes to...
Corporations caught in middle of election debate
Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing back after YouTube censored a COVID roundtable discussion he...
DeSantis fires back after YouTube censors COVID roundtable
GRU rates could increase as Gainesville commissioners vote to lower General Fund Transfer
GRU rates could increase as Gainesville commissioners vote to lower General Fund Transfer
Newberry City Commission candidate debate includes discussion of improving county-city relations
Newberry City Commission candidate debate includes discussion of improving county-city relations
UF Student wants reimbursement for going virtual, new bill would protect universities from...
UF Student wants reimbursement for going virtual, new bill would protect universities from lawsuits