ACPS announces dates on vaccinating eligible high school students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Public Schools have announced Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines will be distributed at high schools over the next several weeks to students 16 and up. Students under the age of 18 must have a signed consent form signed by their parents before receiving the vaccine.

The upcoming clinics at the listed high schools are throughout the months of April and May:

Buchholz High School: Apr 22 at 9 a.m. and May 13 at 9 a.m.



Eastside High School: Apr 30 at 9 a.m. and May 21 at 9 a.m.



Gainesville High School: Apr 22 at 9 a.m. and May 13 at 9 a.m.



Hawthorne High School: Apr 26 at 9 a.m. and May 17 at 9 a.m.



Newberry High School: Apr 26 at 9 a.m. and May 17 at 9 a.m.



PAM @ Loften High School: Apr 26 at 10:30 a.m. and May 17 at 10:30 a.m.



Santa Fe High School: Apr 27 at 9:30 a.m. and May 25 at 9:30 a.m.

Students will be required to remain on-site for 15 minutes following the vaccination.

ACPS Director of Communications Jackie Johnson says the overall goal of these upcoming clinics is to make it easier for families to get their children vaccinated.

“We certainly hope that a lot of families will take us up on this offer. We tried to make it as convenient and easy for folks as possible,” Johnson said. In the latest news release, ACPS stated that parents are not allowed to be present for the vaccinations.

“Everyone in the community benefits- the more people that get vaccinated the better, but in particular we’re talking about protecting these students, we’re talking about protecting their families, the staff at the schools, and everyone they come in contact with,” Johnson said.

Consent forms and more information on these upcoming clinics can be found at www.sbac.edu/vaccines.

