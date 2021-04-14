Alachua County commissioners approve change to emergency order

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners approved a change to their pandemic emergency order.

The order requires facial coverings in places where social distancing is not possible and limits gatherings. Commissioners added that county officials will not ask people if they are vaccinated.

The emergency order expires in May. Commission chair Ken Cornell said he would consider lifting the mask mandate at that time.

