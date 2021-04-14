Advertisement

Alachua County Public Schools will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to eligible students

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools will soon be giving free COVID-19 vaccines to eligible students.

Students 16 and older will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The event will take place during regular school hours on high school campuses in the county.

Over 5,000 high school students are eligible.

Students aged 16 and 17 will need parents to fill out a consent form.

No date has been set for the clinics just yet.

