Alachua County Public Schools will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to eligible students

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools will soon be giving free COVID-19 vaccines to eligible students.

Students 16 and older will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The event will take place during regular school hours on high school campuses in the county.

Over 5,000 high school students are eligible.

TRENDING STORY: Plans to rezone Alachua County Public Schools set for fall 2022

Students aged 16 and 17 will need parents to fill out a consent form.

No date has been set for the clinics just yet.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.