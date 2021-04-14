Animal welfare organizations helped with “The Big Fix” to get cats spayed and neutered in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Animal welfare workers organized a mass spay and neuter event in Marion County. This was to help slow down the feral cat population.

“It’s really about pulling together to address an issue that at first glance looks overwhelming,” said Linda Norman the co-founder of voices of change animal league.

VOCAL partnered with Sheltering Hands, Humane Society of Marion County, and Marion County Animal Services calling the event “The Big Fix” to help stop the overpopulation of cats.

Norman said this opportunity was a dream that came true.

“It’s a dream come true for me, for me personally, but I know this is something that has been in the hearts and minds of everyone that cares about animals that work in animal welfare.”

This event was free and helped out many people that didn’t have the funds to pay for sterilizations and vaccinations said Lauren Carpenter a co-founder of VOCAL.

“We’re just really glad to be able to do that, that way they’re able to keep the pets in their homes keep their cats, but they’re not going to have the cats reproduce while in their care and it keeps them in a manageable number.”

Three clinics were helping fix the problem, VOCAL, Sheltering Hands, and Marion County had a mobile neuter commuter. They hoped to get more than 300 cats treated and hope to do this again in the fall.

