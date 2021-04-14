Advertisement

Florida baseball team defeats FSU, 3-2 on 10th inning homer

Calilao’s game-winner caps pitcher’s battle in a game with seven combined hits
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Kendrick Calilao blasted a walk-off home run with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Gator baseball team a thrilling 3-2 win over Florida State in Tuesday’s series finale of the Sunshine Showdown. The homer was Calilao’s first of the season. No. 18 Florida (22-11) evened the season series against No. 24 FSU (16-13), after a 10-2 loss in Tallahassee on Mar. 16.

The game featured just seven hits combined, while the Seminoles hurt themselves with five errors. Florida’s first two runs came in the bottom of the second inning, both unearned, on sacrifice flies by Jordan Butler and Colby Halter.

The Seminoles struck back with two runs in the fourth inning, including an RBI double by Robby Martin, who had three hits.

Jack Leftwich picked up the win by tossing four hitless innings in relief while striking out seven batters.

Florida won for the 17th time in the last 20 meetings against FSU head to head. The Gators return to SEC play by hosting Missouri in a three-game series beginning Friday.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Nicholas Jacobs
One man is in jail, charged with attempted murder following a Sunday night shooting
Pandemic forces contractors to raise prices as lumber costs rise
Pandemic forces contractors to raise prices, as lumber costs triple
Bradford County deadly crash
Multiple crashes leave people dead in North Central Florida
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School

Latest News

Gators tie Noles in season series
Florida beats FSU on 10th inning homer
Buchholz tops Leon, 11-3
HS Lax district tournaments
Buchholz H.S., Monday
Buchholz boys lacrosse team slides by Leon in first round of postseason play
The Russell Report
The Russell Report: More problems from the NCAA and getting rid of the College Football Playoff?