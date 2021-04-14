Florida baseball team defeats FSU, 3-2 on 10th inning homer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Kendrick Calilao blasted a walk-off home run with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Gator baseball team a thrilling 3-2 win over Florida State in Tuesday’s series finale of the Sunshine Showdown. The homer was Calilao’s first of the season. No. 18 Florida (22-11) evened the season series against No. 24 FSU (16-13), after a 10-2 loss in Tallahassee on Mar. 16.

The game featured just seven hits combined, while the Seminoles hurt themselves with five errors. Florida’s first two runs came in the bottom of the second inning, both unearned, on sacrifice flies by Jordan Butler and Colby Halter.

The Seminoles struck back with two runs in the fourth inning, including an RBI double by Robby Martin, who had three hits.

Jack Leftwich picked up the win by tossing four hitless innings in relief while striking out seven batters.

Florida won for the 17th time in the last 20 meetings against FSU head to head. The Gators return to SEC play by hosting Missouri in a three-game series beginning Friday.

