Florida Gateway College to administer 600 doses of Moderna vaccine to students on Thursday

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College is prepared to administer 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine to students, 18 and older, who drive up on campus on Thursday.

Florida Gateway College President, Lawrence Barrett, said they’ve already vaccinated 75 percent of their faculty and staff.

“We’re about 40 percent open now on campus,” Barret said. “For fall we’re shooting for 100 percent full opening again. So, that’s why we’re doing this. It’s also for the safety of our staff, faculty and of course our students are number one priority.”

The vaccine clinic will be drive up style, at a lot near the tennis courts on the main campus.

Student Aiden Collins plans to get his shot tomorrow and said this event will help students feel safe.

“A full vaccine release would help settle down people’s nerves a bit more,” Collins said.

The college also said 60 percent of their faculty and staff have gotten both doses and are fully inoculated.

Related: Alachua County Public Schools will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to eligible students

Students said they’re ready to get back to fully in person classes.

“Having vaccine programs would better help to get students to come more to physical classes, as opposed to purely digital ones, which some students struggle with more than others,” Collins said.

Senior, Meliza Acosta said she needs more time to decide if she wants to get vaccinated.

“I’m definitely more research annexing, need a little bit more thinking,” Acosta said.

But, she’s also looking forward to hanging out with fellow timberwolves when the campus fully opens.

“Going on campus without having to wear a mask and the cafeteria, just everything going back to normal and having more activities around school,” Acosta said.

100 students have already signed up to get their shot but drive ups are accepted.

If there are any doses left, the vaccines will go back to the Columbia county health department.

To sign up to get vaccinated at the clinic, visit this website.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.