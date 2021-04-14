Advertisement

Marion County’s Big Pine Preserve has been added to the Florida Forever program

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 540-acre preserve in Marion County will be added to the Florida Forever program.

The State Department of Environmental Protection’s Acquisition council voted to add Big Pine Preserve, located within the Ocala-to-Osceola Wildlife Corridor.

TRENDING STORY: Meridian Healthcare and GPD program helps mentally ill residents stay out of jail system

The preserve will be eligible for acquisition funding next year.

The area contains one of the state’s largest old-growth longleaf pine forests.

