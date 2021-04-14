Newberry city election results

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry City Commissioner Tim Marden won reelection in Tuesday’s election.

Marden was challenged for his group 4 seat by Joy Glanzer. The incumbent received 53% of the vote to Glanzer’s 47%.

BREAKING: Newberry Commissioner Tim Marden is the winner of the Group of 4 Seat. Tim Marden received 487 votes while Joy Glanzer received 427 votes. Marden received 53.3% of the vote while Glanzer received 46.7% of the vote. Hear from him tonight at 11 on @WCJB20. @newberryfl pic.twitter.com/2Mxo11wQlv — Dylan Lyons (@DylanLyonsNews) April 14, 2021

Marden promised if re-elected to focus on agriculture needs in the city and the tech park. A topic of debate in the election was over the proposed Springs County. Marden is an organizer of Springs County and said he has managed to keep his two roles separate. Glanzer said she wanted to re-focus the seat towards Newberry issues.

