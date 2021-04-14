Newberry city election results
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry City Commissioner Tim Marden won reelection in Tuesday’s election.
Marden was challenged for his group 4 seat by Joy Glanzer. The incumbent received 53% of the vote to Glanzer’s 47%.
Marden promised if re-elected to focus on agriculture needs in the city and the tech park. A topic of debate in the election was over the proposed Springs County. Marden is an organizer of Springs County and said he has managed to keep his two roles separate. Glanzer said she wanted to re-focus the seat towards Newberry issues.
