Ocala woman arrested for false bomb threat

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police responded to a bomb threat at the Hilton Garden Inn overnight.

Earlier in the day police were called on Elizabeth Soto Alicea and her husband after attempting to leave the hotel without paying.

According to police, Alicea was upset that the hotel charged her for damage to her room.

At first she denied that she threatened hotel staff, but she then called the police communications center and said she would ‘punch every police officer and take their guns and shoot everyone at the Hilton.’

She also claimed that a bomb was planted at the hotel.

“There was not a bomb. She made a threat that there would be a bomb on the property, but there was not one located. There’s no concern for anyone on the property,” Capt. Angy Scroble said.

Alicea was arrested for making the false bomb threat and was taken to the Marion County Jail.

