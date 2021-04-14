Advertisement

Ocala woman arrested for false bomb threat

By Julia Laude
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police responded to a bomb threat at the Hilton Garden Inn overnight.

Earlier in the day police were called on Elizabeth Soto Alicea and her husband after attempting to leave the hotel without paying.

According to police, Alicea was upset that the hotel charged her for damage to her room.

At first she denied that she threatened hotel staff, but she then called the police communications center and said she would ‘punch every police officer and take their guns and shoot everyone at the Hilton.’

She also claimed that a bomb was planted at the hotel.

“There was not a bomb. She made a threat that there would be a bomb on the property, but there was not one located. There’s no concern for anyone on the property,” Capt. Angy Scroble said.

Alicea was arrested for making the false bomb threat and was taken to the Marion County Jail.

<b>TRENDING</b>: <a href="https://www.wcjb.com/2021/01/14/fighting-covid-everything-you-need-to-know-about-wherehow-to-sign-up-for-a-covid-19-vaccine-in-ncfl/" target=_blank>Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL</a>

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A vial with the Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Vaxmobile, at the...
Johnson and Johnson no longer an available COVID vaccine for now, it’s impact on NCFL
picture of Calhoun Wolverton from Gofundme.com
University of Florida student in medically induced coma after being hit by vehicle
Pandemic forces contractors to raise prices as lumber costs rise
Pandemic forces contractors to raise prices, as lumber costs triple
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Alachua County commissioners approve change to emergency order
Alachua County commissioners approve change to emergency order

Latest News

Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing
Animal welfare workers organized a mass spay and neuter event in Marion County. This was to...
Cats get spayed and neutered in Marion County
Ocala’s history on display, where to learn about Black and Cuban culture
Ocala’s history on display, where to learn about Black and Cuban culture
Ocala woman arrested for false bomb threat
Ocala woman arrested for false bomb threat
Planned Parenthood signage
Rep. Kat Cammack files to override House committees for “Born-Alive” bill vote