Advertisement

Ocala’s history on display, where to learn about Black and Cuban culture

There will be a total of four panels that will be installed at the Scott Springs Park. On one...
There will be a total of four panels that will be installed at the Scott Springs Park. On one side there are images depicting Ocala's Black history, and on the other side, will be images showing Ocala's Cuban history.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s even more to learn about Ocala’s history, and city employees are making sure the city’s history is proudly on display.

The newly refurbished vintage neon sign was placed back onto the Brick City Center for the Arts building Wednesday.  

With funds from the city’s general fund and through the community revitalization program, the city was able to repair the sign, awning, and other aspects of the exterior.  

“At MCA, Marion Cultural Alliance, probably four years ago, there wasn’t any art at all-around the building and so part of the goal was the have arts at our art center as well as throughout downtown and across the city,” Cultural Arts and Sciences Division head for the City of Ocala, Laura Walker said.

 And just a few minutes outside of downtown, more art is being installed.  

There will be a total of four panels that will be installed at the Scott Springs Park.

On one side there are images depicting Ocala’s Black history, and on the other side, will be images showing Ocala’s Cuban history.  

The African art was originally placed at Legacy Park but had to be refurbished after the different pieces were defaced.  

“With public art we don’t always, we can’t always protect the pieces as much as we like as they are on public display. We had an unfortunate incident with an axe. They were destroyed by somebody who had an axe, but the artist was kind enough to come in and redo them for us and I think they look gorgeous and vibrant as ever,” Cultural Arts Supervisor City of Ocala Recreation & Parks, Leslie Nottingham said.

 In the process, brand new Cuban scenes were added to the opposite side.  

Both artists used original Ocala photographs for inspiration.  

“There’s this great scene of these Cuban women rolling cigars and there’s a man sitting up on top reading a newspaper and what they would do is they would hire readers to come in to keep these women entertained as they rolled cigars, so that was their professional job, they would read the newspaper, or they would read novels, they would read Shakespeare, because it was before radio,” Nottingham added.

 All of the panels are expected to be installed Thursday. 

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A vial with the Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Vaxmobile, at the...
Johnson and Johnson no longer an available COVID vaccine for now, it’s impact on NCFL
picture of Calhoun Wolverton from Gofundme.com
University of Florida student in medically induced coma after being hit by vehicle
Pandemic forces contractors to raise prices as lumber costs rise
Pandemic forces contractors to raise prices, as lumber costs triple
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Alachua County commissioners approve change to emergency order
Alachua County commissioners approve change to emergency order

Latest News

Florida’s revised election bill’s vote postponed
Bill limiting local control of ports heads to Florida Senate floor
Animal welfare workers organized a mass spay and neuter event in Marion County. This was to...
Animal welfare organizations helped with “The Big Fix” to get cats spayed and neutered in Marion County
Florida Gateway College to administer 600 doses of Moderna vaccine to students on Thursday
Florida Gateway College to administer 600 doses of Moderna vaccine to students on Thursday