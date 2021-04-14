Advertisement

One seat decided, one set for runoff in Alachua city commission race

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two city commission races were decided in Alachua tonight.

In the Seat 4 race, incumbent Shirley Green-Brown defeated challenger Gregory Pelham with 51 percent of the vote. That race was decided by 24 votes.

Three candidates ran for Seat 5. No one received a majority of the vote so a runoff will be held between Jennifer Blalock and Malcolm Dixon.

Blalock received 44 percent of the vote while Dixon had 30 percent.

