One seat decided, one set for runoff in Alachua city commission race

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two city commission races were decided in Alachua tonight.

In the Seat 4 race, incumbent Shirley Green-Brown defeated challenger Gregory Pelham with 51 percent of the vote. That race was decided by 24 votes.

Three candidates ran for Seat 5. No one received a majority of the vote so a runoff will be held between Jennifer Blalock and Malcolm Dixon.

Blalock received 44 percent of the vote while Dixon had 30 percent.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.