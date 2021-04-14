Passenger in Columbia County crash dies in collision with parked vehicle
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead in Columbia County after the SUV she was riding in crashed into a parked semi-truck.
According to FHP, the crash happened on I-75 near the Alachua-Columbia county border.
The SUV drifted into the emergency lane and hit the parked truck, then hit a light pole and overturned.
A 62-year-old woman in the front passenger seat died. Two children, ages three and six, along with the 62-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.
