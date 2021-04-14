Passenger in Columbia County crash dies in collision with parked vehicle

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead in Columbia County after the SUV she was riding in crashed into a parked semi-truck.

According to FHP, the crash happened on I-75 near the Alachua-Columbia county border.

The SUV drifted into the emergency lane and hit the parked truck, then hit a light pole and overturned.

A 62-year-old woman in the front passenger seat died. Two children, ages three and six, along with the 62-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.

