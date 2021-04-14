Rep. Kat Cammack files to override House committees for “Born-Alive” bill vote

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Wednesday morning, 3rd Congressional District Representative Kat Cammack filed a discharge petition to get H.R. 619 out of the committee process and straight onto the house floor. But to do that she needs 218 votes. All for a proposed bill, months in the making, from a Republican House member out of Missouri.

“It is my sincerest hope that every member of Congress, Democrat or Republican finds the courage to add their name to this petition,” said Rep. Ann Wagner, MO-2.

RELATED STORY: Rep. Kat Cammack pushes for a vote on “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act”

Introduced in late January, Rep. Wagner of Missouri presented the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivor’s Protection Act that is in the House subcommittee on crime, terrorism and homeland security.

FL @RepKatCammack filed a discharge petition for H.R. 619 or the "Born-Alive Abortion Survivor's Act" today. She says the proposed bill has been denied a vote 75+ times. Find out how this petition could override the committee process for a House floor vote at 5 & 6. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/nkIhmB9P0C — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) April 14, 2021

“This issue about the Born-Alive act is simply saying that a child deserves a fighting chance to live and we want the doctors to own up to their oath and exercise their hypocrite oath of do no harm,” said Rep. Cammack. Both politicians say the bill is non-partisan and secures treatment for babies of failed abortions.

A Planned Parenthood executive doesn’t agree.

“It really is an inflammatory misrepresentation of medical care,” said Laura Goodhue, the Executive Director of Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates. She says “Born-Alive” bills come around every year in state and federal legislatures and are a tool for politicians who support “Pro-life” initiatives.

RELATED STORY: NCFL Congresswoman Kat Cammack joining two committees in the U.S. House of Representatives

“There’s already laws and also ethical standards of medical providers who provide standards of care and so it’s already illegal,” said Goodhue. “And it’s really not an accurate representation that is provided to people who are often in really difficult situations.”

For the discharge petition to pass and get HR 619 to a vote on the House floor, the petition requires 218 signatures.

If that happens a final vote can happen at any time. Cammack expects all Republicans to sign but needs at least five Democrats will sign as well.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.