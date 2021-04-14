Rep. Kat Cammack pushes for a vote on “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida Representative Kat Cammack is leading the effort to force a vote on requiring certain care during abortions.

Cammack is introducing a discharge petition to bring the house resolution to the floor on Wednesday.

It’s called the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.”

TRENDING STORY: Marion County’s Big Pine Preserve has been added to the Florida Forever program

The bill mandates that any infant born alive after an abortion receives the same standard of care as any newborn baby. This legislation would also institute penalties for abortion providers who allow infants to die or who intentionally kill a newborn.

Killing infants for any reason is already illegal federally and in all 50 states.

Cammack says the bill should be non-partisan.

TRENDING STORY: Plans to rezone Alachua County Public Schools set for fall 2022

“This is simply a bill that says if a child survives an abortion attempt and is breathing then the doctor must render aid, and that is simply all that bill does. It requires by law that the doctor must render aid and if they don’t it is punishable and finable,” said Cammack.

For the petition to force a vote it would need 218 signatures, meaning Cammack would need at least five Democrats to cross the aisle.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.