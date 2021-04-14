TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Dayton Weaver (North Marion)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Weightlifting does more than just symbolize strength for North Marion senior Dayton Weaver. It also provided a way for him to be better prepared for football season.

“It pretty much just got me used to moving heavy objects, like a d-lineman,” North Marion senior weightlifter Dayton Weaver said. “And it just help me push them back. Trying to get that move on the offensive line.”

The Colts’ strongman joined the sport as a freshman. He competes in the bench press and clean-and-jerk. Two events that require an incredible amount of power and strength.

Weaver can bench 315 pounds and clean-and-jerk 265 pounds. Not only does he like getting stronger, but also the surge to his self-esteem.

“I know in my head that I’m stronger than a lot of people when I walk into the room, and it just boosts my confidence.”

On top of being able to throw his weight around, he’s also a polished student.

Weaver has a 3.5 G.P.A. something he’s incredibly proud of. He acknowledges the role it plays when an athlete wants to take their game to the next level.

“When colleges are looking to recruit, they’re looking for grades is the first thing they’re looking at. If you have a 2.1 gpa they don’t care about the film they see the 2.1 and they put you to the side and don’t look back at you.”

His level of maturity and devotion to the classroom and weight room is what his coach truly appreciates about him.

“Whether it’s on the field, whether it’s weight room, classroom just one of the guys that you know is very dependable,” said North Marion Weightlifting Head Coach Greg Carr. “And you can count on Dayton anytime you need him.”

While is content with his gains and growth, he’s the kind person who never settles.

“You can never really just start something and be great at it. There’s always work to be done. It’s never finished. Nothing’s ever perfect. Just gotta keep pushing yourself to be better.”

Dayton Weaver has shown the outstanding qualities it takes to be successful in the classroom and in the weight room. He is the TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

