Bill to permanently allow alcohol-to-go in Florida passes state senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cocktails-to-go could continue to be a reality in Florida due to a bill sponsored by north-central Florida State Senator Jennifer Bradley.

State Bill 148 passed the state senate, and if signed by Governor DeSantis, it would make cocktails to-go permanent for restaurants.

The bill was prompted by an emergency order put in place at the start of the pandemic to allow restaurants to sell alcohol to-go.

Governor DeSantis has previously expressed support for the bill.

