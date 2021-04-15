Advertisement

Bill to permanently allow alcohol-to-go in Florida passes state senate

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cocktails-to-go could continue to be a reality in Florida due to a bill sponsored by north-central Florida State Senator Jennifer Bradley.

State Bill 148 passed the state senate, and if signed by Governor DeSantis, it would make cocktails to-go permanent for restaurants.

The bill was prompted by an emergency order put in place at the start of the pandemic to allow restaurants to sell alcohol to-go.

Governor DeSantis has previously expressed support for the bill.

