Forest flexes its muscle in district semifinal win in boys lacrosse

Top seed in Class 2A-District 1 looks the part in semifinal rout
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After going undefeated in district play during the regular season, the Forest boys lacrosse team is one step away from advancing to the regional playoff round.

Forest led Lincoln 7-0 after one quarter and cruised to a 19-4 win in Wednesday’s Class 2A-District 1 semifinal matchup in Gainesville. Forest (12-4) advances to face Buchholz (9-7) in Friday’s district title game. The Bobcats made it to the finals with an 8-7 win over Niceville. Only Friday’s winner will move on to regional play.

The Wildcats have now outscored opponents this season 251-113.

