Advertisement

Founder of historically Black cemetery in Archer dies at age 96

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - A pillar of the Archer community passed away earlier this month.

Clyde Williams, founder of the Bethlehem Methodist Episcopal Cemetery Restoration Organization, died at the age of 96 on April 8..

Williams organized the cemetery at the beginning of the decade, and it’s the resting place for numerous WWI and WWII veterans, along with African-American slaves.

Williams also was a teacher for 36-years, educating young minds at Archer Community school and Santa Fe College.

Related story: Ocala’s history on display, where to learn about Black and Cuban culture

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A vial with the Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Vaxmobile, at the...
Johnson and Johnson no longer an available COVID vaccine for now, it’s impact on NCFL
picture of Calhoun Wolverton from Gofundme.com
University of Florida student in medically induced coma after being hit by vehicle
Pandemic forces contractors to raise prices as lumber costs rise
Pandemic forces contractors to raise prices, as lumber costs triple
Alachua County commissioners approve change to emergency order
Alachua County commissioners approve change to emergency order
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says

Latest News

Cocktails-to-go could continue to be a reality in Florida due to a bill sponsored by...
Bill to permanently allow alcohol-to-go in Florida passes state senate
Gator football games could be at full capacity this fall
Gator football games could be at full capacity this fall
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies released a video of a man walking up to a house and looking...
Peeping Tom in Marion County caught on doorbell camera
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing