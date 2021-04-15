Founder of historically Black cemetery in Archer dies at age 96

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - A pillar of the Archer community passed away earlier this month.

Clyde Williams, founder of the Bethlehem Methodist Episcopal Cemetery Restoration Organization, died at the age of 96 on April 8..

Williams organized the cemetery at the beginning of the decade, and it’s the resting place for numerous WWI and WWII veterans, along with African-American slaves.

Williams also was a teacher for 36-years, educating young minds at Archer Community school and Santa Fe College.

Related story: Ocala’s history on display, where to learn about Black and Cuban culture

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.