Gators Softball shutout at home by Knights

Florida falls to UCF for second time this season
Katie Chronister warms up before the Gators matchup with UCF Wednesday night.
Katie Chronister warms up before the Gators matchup with UCF Wednesday night.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A delayed start normally favors the home team in head-to-head matchups, but Wednesday’s top-25 showdown between the University of Central Florida and Florida, in Gainesville, was a one-sided contest going to the visitor.

The no. 5 ranked Gators (30-5) looked to exact its revenge against the no. 23 ranked Knights (30-9) from earlier this season, but after the contest was pushed back from 6:00 p.m. to 6:40, it seemed the team from Orlando was far more ready for the anticipated battle than the orange and blue.

Katie Chronister started the game in the circle for Florida, but didn’t make it out of the 1st inning. She allowed the black and gold to score four runs on five hits, including a 3-run home run by Shannon Doherty, before being pulled for the game. Chronister took the loss to fall to 6-2 on the year.

Riley Trlicek entered in relief and eventually ended the frame, but she would go on to surrender three more runs over the next 5 innings to swell the Knights lead to 7-0.

At the plate, Florida was held to just three hits on the night. Breanna Vasquez kept the Gators off balance all game with a lethal mixture of outside fastballs and a deceptive drop pitch.

Wednesday’s loss means Florida has lost the season series to UCF.

The Gators will have to regroup and recapture their dynamic magic if they hope to turn the page and return to the win column this weekend, as they host no. 3 ranked Alabama.

