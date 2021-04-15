Peeping Tom in Marion County caught on doorbell camera
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The advent of doorbell cameras have given local law enforcement additional means to catch “peeping Toms.”
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies released a video of a man walking up to a house and looking into windows on the 15,000 block of SW 19th Terrace.
The video was captured on a Ring doorbell camera and deputies say this may not be the first time he has crept around.
