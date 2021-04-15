Peeping Tom in Marion County caught on doorbell camera

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The advent of doorbell cameras have given local law enforcement additional means to catch “peeping Toms.”

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies released a video of a man walking up to a house and looking into windows on the 15,000 block of SW 19th Terrace.

TRENDING STORY: University of Florida student in medically induced coma after being hit by vehicle

The video was captured on a Ring doorbell camera and deputies say this may not be the first time he has crept around.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.