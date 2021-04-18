Advertisement

Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene

The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV...
The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV around 4:19 a.m. Sunday.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say two National Guardsmen suffered minor injuries when they were fired upon as they provided neighborhood security in Minneapolis following the police killing of a 20-year-old Black man in a nearby suburb.

The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV around 4:19 a.m. Sunday.

One was treated at a hospital for an injury for shattered glass and the other’s injuries were described as superficial.

The Minneapolis area was on heightened alert for a verdict in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, even before April 11 when an officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

