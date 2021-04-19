After three years, Gilchrist community honors two deputies killed at restaurant

o keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three years ago, two Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies were eating lunch in Trenton, when they were shot and killed. In remembrance, nearly 50 residents gathered for a prayer and moment of silence.

Law enforcement, family and members of the community met at Ace China where Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 29, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, 25 were killed by gunman.

Related story: One year after, people gather to remember two fallen Gilchrist County deputies

Gilchrist County Sheriff, Bobby Schultz, recalled a funny moment the deputies shared. He said he remembers them most for their joyful spirit.

“Taylor Lindsey was kneeling down doing something and so Sergeant Ramirez, who was very much a prankster and jokester, thought it would be funny to get somebody to take a picture and he acted like he was crying, while the deputy was on his knees acting like he was proposing.” Schultz explained. “So that’s the type of spirit and kind of men that they were. They were always having a good time.”

Related story: FDLE report on the fatal shooting of two Gilchrist Co. Deputies reveals killer’s past

To pay their respects, businesses around Trenton had signs and flags waving in honor of the fallen deputies.

Bobby Crosby, Gilchrist County Administrator said it’s important to continue remembering their legacy.

“We always need to remember them.,” Crosby said. “As stated, they gave it all. And there’s no greater for one man to lay down his life for his friend and that they did. I think it also helps us to remember, as well, what goes on in the world around us.”

While the day still brings a painful reminder, Sheriff Shultz said losing them brought communities together nationwide.

“It was horrific but the thing I want to take out of it is not necessarily how they died but is the fact that how much they gave to the community in their deaths,” Schultz said. “They were able to unite a County. They were able to unite a state and frankly at that time a country.”

Since their deaths, a number of scholarships have been given out in their honor.

In the coming years, the county plans to continue honoring that legacy on this day with trainings or even events to bring family and friends together.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.