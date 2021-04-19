Advertisement

2 missing Texas teens found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Devany Betancourt, left, and Marina Nelson were found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for...
Devany Betancourt, left, and Marina Nelson were found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for them in Texas.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert for two teenage girls in Texas was discontinued after they were found safe, according to multiple local news reports.

Seagoville Police say the 16-year-old and 17-year-old were found safe Monday afternoon in Plano. They had last been seen Sunday afternoon in Seagoville, which is about 40 miles away.

The teenagers were safe and unharmed.

A man, believed to have dropped off the two teens at the hotel in Plano where they were found, is being questioned by investigators, according to KDFW. They would not say if he’s being considered a person of interest.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
bryan williams
Gainesville man sentenced to less than a year in prison for home invasion that left one person dead
Kristin Kay holding her son Parker as she leaves North Florida Regional
Gainesville nurse finally discharged from hospital after battling COVID-19 for over 100 days
A 14-year-old has died after crashing his grandmother’s car in Ocala
A 14-year-old has died after crashing his grandmother’s car in Ocala
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

Calif. couple buys dream home but previous tenant won't leave
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
“Justice actually prevailed.” Leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of...
“Justice actually prevailed.” Leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all three charges for the...
“Justice actually prevailed.” Leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of George Floyd
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden to America after Floyd verdict: ‘We can’t stop here’