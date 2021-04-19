Buchholz and Gainesville High begin offering students COVID-19 vaccinations this week

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Both Buchholz and Gainesville High School will be the first in Alachua County to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to student 16-years old and up.

Alachua County Public Schools announced that every high school in the county would be offering the vaccine at these pop-up clinics last week. Students under the age of 18 must have parental consent forms filled out. Those 18-years old and older can fill them out by themselves.

Buchholz and Gainesville High were chosen to participate first because they have the most students out of all of the other high schools in the county.

Here is a list of when the other high schools will be having their clinics.

1st dose Monday, Apr. 26. 2nd dose Monday, May 17: Hawthorne, Newberry and PAM @ Loften High

1st dose Tuesday, Apr. 27. 2nd does Tuesday, May. 25. Santa Fe

1st dose Friday, Apr. 30. 2nd dose Thursday, May 13. Eastside

Buchholz and Gainesville High will be having their second dose clinic on May 13.

ACPS Public Information Officer Jackie Johnson says that the majority of the infections in schools in the county came from high school students.

“High school students were the ones most likely to test positive for COVID. Not because of what was happening in the schools, because we really weren’t seeing classroom transmission of COVID in schools but, because the high school students were the one to most likely be out in the community and socializing with others,” said Johnson.

The vaccine is also available to online students in the county. For more information visit the ACPS vaccine website.

