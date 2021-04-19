Advertisement

COVID over-cleaning: Don’t forget about mask wearing, social distancing

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to ease up on scrubbing the countertops.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have increased the amount of disinfecting they do to protect themselves from the virus.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says frequent cleanings might not have much of an impact on viral transmission.

CDC officials worry that people could get a false sense of security about COVID-19 and might not place as much importance on other measures like mask wearing and keeping an appropriate distance from others.

They also warn against misusing disinfectants, including drinking them or spraying them on your skin.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
bryan williams
Gainesville man sentenced to less than a year in prison for home invasion that left one person dead
Kristin Kay holding her son Parker as she leaves North Florida Regional
Gainesville nurse finally discharged from hospital after battling COVID-19 for over 100 days
A 14-year-old has died after crashing his grandmother’s car in Ocala
A 14-year-old has died after crashing his grandmother’s car in Ocala
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

Calif. couple buys dream home but previous tenant won't leave
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
“Justice actually prevailed.” Leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of...
“Justice actually prevailed.” Leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all three charges for the...
“Justice actually prevailed.” Leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of George Floyd
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden to America after Floyd verdict: ‘We can’t stop here’