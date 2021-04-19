Gainesville Health and Fitness: Cycle your way through virtual reality and a good sweat with “The Trip”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - " ‘The Trip’ is an immersive fitness experience,” said Melissa Baker, Gainesville Health and Fitness Group Fit Manager and Instructor. “It’s fun, it’s energizing.”

The blinds go down, the lights go up, and get ready for a virtual journey with “The Trip.”

“So you’re using a projector at the front of the room that displays different scenes,” explained Baker. “I’m riding with you, so when we are riding together it’s a sense of accomplishment and feeling of togetherness.”

Before you start “The Trip” or any other cycling class, you want to make sure your bike is set up correctly. This is going to ensure a safe and comfortable ride. If you have any questions or concerns, or if you’re new to cycling, just ask an instructor for help. First make sure your seat is hip level. Then move your seat to a position where your knees are slightly behind your toes when peddling. Finally, move your handlebars to be at or a little above hip level.

Baker mentioned, “it’s good for a beginner to try their first class, okay this doesn’t work for me, make adjustments. It’s okay to get off your bike and say okay I need to adjust this.”

Baker stressed it’s absolutely okay for someone to get off their bike during the class, and adjust their bike to make it more comfortable.

Once your bike is set, you are ready to ride! Peddle to the beat of the music, and push the lever up to build resistance, as you follow your instructor’s prompts, and wherever the 45-minute journey takes you.

“it’s expected to burn 400 to 600 calories,” said Baker. “If we are doing standing, there’s always modifications where you can be sitting down or doing something a little bit different, to modify the movement that works for your body.”

With over 20 virtual experiences and a new release every three months, this high-intensity low impact class will have you working out more than just your legs.

“I do like to say it’s a full body workout because you are engaging your core,” said Baker. “You’re using your cardiovascular system to help you pump blood, circulation throughout the body.”

“The Trip” cycling classes are taught at GHF’s Main Center. Visit their website at ghfc.com for their full class schedule, or give them a call at 352 -377- 4955.

