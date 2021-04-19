Gainesville nurse finally discharged from hospital after battling COVID-19 for over 100 days

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A 31-year old Gainesville nurse practitioner, who was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 in January, has finally been released and her road to recovery has begun.

Hospital staff lined the halls of North Florida Regional Medical Center on Monday as Kristin Kay finally was able o leave her ICU bed.

Her husband, Steven, shared their story with us in January as a cautionary tale that the virus does not just harm the elderly. He says that there was not a second that he thought about leaving his wife.

“You know along the way I had someone tell me that if it was my husband I would have given up on him and I couldn’t imagine that. When I read those vows a couple of years ago ‘til death do us part’ I truly meant that,” said Steven when his wife was finally out.

Her trip out of North Florida Regional does not mean she gets to go home just yet. She will now go to rehab hospitals in Gainesville as she continues to recover. Her husband and son, Parker are ready to have her home now.

“You want mommy to come home, cuddle and watch movies and go back to the way life was before?” “You want mommy to take you to school?”As Steven said that, their son only responded with a simple “Yeah” each time.

