Gov. DeSantis signs HB 1 ‘anti riot’ bill

Monday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the controversial CS/HB 1, or Combating Public...
Monday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the controversial CS/HB 1, or Combating Public Disorder, bill.(WJHG/WECP)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the controversial CS/HB 1, or Combating Public Disorder, bill.

The bill cracks down on punishment against rioting, looting and destruction of monuments.

“We saw unprecedented rioting, disorder this summer,” Gov. DeSantis noted. “This bill gives us the tools to make sure this doesn’t happen.”

The bill also “holds local governments accountable,” the governor added.

“if you riot, if you loot, if you harm us, especially a law enforcement officer, you’re going to jail,” Gov. DeSantis stated. “We’re going to hold you accountable.”

HB 1 was first filed in the Florida House of Representatives in January and passed the Senate last Thursday.

