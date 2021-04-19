Advertisement

Santa Fe Saints baseball team crowned conference champs

Saints beat Seminole State 12-10 in 14 innings to win Mid-Florida Conference
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Santa Fe Saints baseball team clinched the Mid-Florida Conference regular season title after picking up a victory on Monday afternoon against the Seminole State Raiders.

Santa Fe (29-10) and Seminole State (26-16) picked up Monday’s game in the top of the 14th inning with a tied score of 10-10 after the game on April 2nd was suspended.

In the top of the 14th, Austin Akey bunted allowing Armando Albert to score to put the Saints on top 11-10.

Two batters later, Jonathan Logsdon hit the ball down the right side for an RBI triple to go up on the Raiders 12-10.

And in the bottom of the 14th, Robb Adams collected a strikeout to end the game, securing the conference title win for the Saints. This is Santa Fe’s fourth conference title in the last five years.

After the conclusion of the first game, the Saints took the field again against Seminole State, winning their final home game of the season over the Raiders 8-3.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
bryan williams
Gainesville man sentenced to less than a year in prison for home invasion that left one person dead
Kristin Kay holding her son Parker as she leaves North Florida Regional
Gainesville nurse finally discharged from hospital after battling COVID-19 for over 100 days
A 14-year-old has died after crashing his grandmother’s car in Ocala
A 14-year-old has died after crashing his grandmother’s car in Ocala
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

Starling stellar in Santa Fe win
Santa Fe shuts out North Marion
Florida infielder Sterlin Thompson (26) bats during an NCAA baseball game against North Florida...
Gators bash 13 hits in comeback win over JU
Westside Park, Tues.
Eastside boys dominate region tennis semifinal match
Santa Fe H.S., Tuesday
District meet features fast times as runners aim for regional berths
Santa Fe High School, Tuesday
Santa Fe baseball team shuts out North Marion 5-0