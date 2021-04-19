Santa Fe Saints baseball team crowned conference champs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Santa Fe Saints baseball team clinched the Mid-Florida Conference regular season title after picking up a victory on Monday afternoon against the Seminole State Raiders.

Santa Fe (29-10) and Seminole State (26-16) picked up Monday’s game in the top of the 14th inning with a tied score of 10-10 after the game on April 2nd was suspended.

In the top of the 14th, Austin Akey bunted allowing Armando Albert to score to put the Saints on top 11-10.

Two batters later, Jonathan Logsdon hit the ball down the right side for an RBI triple to go up on the Raiders 12-10.

And in the bottom of the 14th, Robb Adams collected a strikeout to end the game, securing the conference title win for the Saints. This is Santa Fe’s fourth conference title in the last five years.

After the conclusion of the first game, the Saints took the field again against Seminole State, winning their final home game of the season over the Raiders 8-3.

