The Week Ahead: the stories you need to look out for the week of 4/19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City council will have the final say for the fate of a controversial confederate monument in, but that decision comes with a condition.

On Monday, the council will meet at 6 pm to decide what to do with the confederate monument in Olustee Park.

This comes after Columbia County Commissioners handed over the deed to the park to Lake City, with a condition that the monument must not be destroyed but can still be moved.

Tuesday marks the start of the Ocala Breeders Sale spring sale of two-year-olds in training

The four day sale session starts at 10:30 am and lasts until Friday.

Online bidding is also available for these sessions.

The Amazing Give work day edition which kicks off on Thursday.

For its annual return, people can donate for a full twelve hours to a North Central Florida non-profit of their choice through the amazing give.

The fundraising initiative starts at 7 am and is run by the community foundation of North Central Florida

