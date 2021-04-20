A 14-year-old has died after crashing his grandmother’s car in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 14-year-old boy is dead after crashing a car that witnesses say he was driving 90 miles per hour in Ocala.

It happened on Northwest 22nd Avenue near Northwest 25th Avenue Monday night just before 6:30 p.m.

Ocala police say Javariy Wilson drove in and out of traffic lanes multiple times before leaving the roadway.

That is when witnesses told police the vehicle went airborne and its roof struck a wooden utility pole snapping the pole in half and taking it out of the ground.

The vehicle then landed on a barbed wire fence at Silver Springs Bottle Water Company.

The teen died at the scene.

Police say Wilson took his grandmother’s car without asking.

