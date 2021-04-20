Advertisement

A 14-year-old has died after crashing his grandmother’s car in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 14-year-old boy is dead after crashing a car that witnesses say he was driving 90 miles per hour in Ocala.

It happened on Northwest 22nd Avenue near Northwest 25th Avenue Monday night just before 6:30 p.m.

Ocala police say Javariy Wilson drove in and out of traffic lanes multiple times before leaving the roadway.

TRENDING STORY: Fate of Olustee monument lies in the hands of city officials as county leaders hand the land over

That is when witnesses told police the vehicle went airborne and its roof struck a wooden utility pole snapping the pole in half and taking it out of the ground.

The vehicle then landed on a barbed wire fence at Silver Springs Bottle Water Company.

The teen died at the scene.

Police say Wilson took his grandmother’s car without asking.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
bryan williams
Gainesville man sentenced to less than a year in prison for home invasion that left one person dead
Kristin Kay holding her son Parker as she leaves North Florida Regional
Gainesville nurse finally discharged from hospital after battling COVID-19 for over 100 days
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

“Justice actually prevailed.” Leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of...
“Justice actually prevailed.” Leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all three charges for the...
“Justice actually prevailed.” Leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of George Floyd
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Social justice activist speaks out against anti-riot bill now in effect, Gilchrist County...
Social justice activist speaks out against anti-riot bill now in effect, Gilchrist County Sheriff in favor
Maria Eunice displaying the Wheaties box gifted to her by General Mills.
ACPS Food Director honored with a custom Wheaties box