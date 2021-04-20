Advertisement

ACPS Food Director honored with a custom Wheaties box

By Camron Lunn
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the leaders of food service in schools in Alachua County has been honored with a custom box of the “breakfast of champions.”

Maria Eunice, The Alachua County Public Schools Director of Food and Nutritional Services, was named a “Tray-blazer” by General Mills. The title was given to four other school nutrition specialists across the country. Eunice thinks the iconic orange box with her face on it was a great gift.

“It’s such a great gift I mean I did an interview with General Mills and they recognized me by giving me a Wheaties box with my picture on it,” said Eunice.

Eunice was recognized earlier this year during the Food Service Achievement Management Excellence Awards as the Golden Foodservice Director of the Year Award.

RELATED STORY: ACPS Food Service Director nationally recognized for work feeding children

Along with her face on the box, Eunice also included her coworkers on the back of the box.

“There is my team of excellence, my special team in the district office, and all of the staff out in the schools they are working very hard every day,” said Eunice while displaying the back of the box.

During the pandemic, Alachua County has given out 6.4 million meals to kids in the county. Eunice says that she has been given additional program to continue feeding children in and out of school until June of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
bryan williams
Gainesville man sentenced to less than a year in prison for home invasion that left one person dead
Kristin Kay holding her son Parker as she leaves North Florida Regional
Gainesville nurse finally discharged from hospital after battling COVID-19 for over 100 days
A 14-year-old has died after crashing his grandmother’s car in Ocala
A 14-year-old has died after crashing his grandmother’s car in Ocala
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

“Justice actually prevailed.” Leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of...
“Justice actually prevailed.” Leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all three charges for the...
“Justice actually prevailed.” Leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of George Floyd
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Social justice activist speaks out against anti-riot bill now in effect, Gilchrist County...
Social justice activist speaks out against anti-riot bill now in effect, Gilchrist County Sheriff in favor