ACPS Food Director honored with a custom Wheaties box

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the leaders of food service in schools in Alachua County has been honored with a custom box of the “breakfast of champions.”

Maria Eunice, The Alachua County Public Schools Director of Food and Nutritional Services, was named a “Tray-blazer” by General Mills. The title was given to four other school nutrition specialists across the country. Eunice thinks the iconic orange box with her face on it was a great gift.

“It’s such a great gift I mean I did an interview with General Mills and they recognized me by giving me a Wheaties box with my picture on it,” said Eunice.

Eunice was recognized earlier this year during the Food Service Achievement Management Excellence Awards as the Golden Foodservice Director of the Year Award.

Along with her face on the box, Eunice also included her coworkers on the back of the box.

“There is my team of excellence, my special team in the district office, and all of the staff out in the schools they are working very hard every day,” said Eunice while displaying the back of the box.

During the pandemic, Alachua County has given out 6.4 million meals to kids in the county. Eunice says that she has been given additional program to continue feeding children in and out of school until June of 2022.

