Gainesville man sentenced to less than a year in prison for home invasion that left one person dead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thirty-three year-old Bryan Williams was sentenced to 364 days in jail by an Alachua county judge on Monday in relation to an Oct. 2019 home invasion.

Williams was convicted on one count of third degree murder in connection with the home invasion in Gainesville that left one man dead and another in critical condition.

Williams was given credit for 106 days he’s already served.

