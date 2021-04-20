Advertisement

Gator volleyball season ends with regional final loss to Wisconsin

Thayer Hall delivered 23 kills in defeat as Florida finishes 21-4
19 APR 2021: Florida vs. Wisconsin during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at...
19 APR 2021: Florida vs. Wisconsin during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, NE. Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos(Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos | Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WCJB) -The No. 8 seeded Florida Gators became the first team all season to stretch No. 1 Wisconsin to five sets, but ultimately had their season come to an end in Monday’s NCAA regional final 30-28, 18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-12. The Gators finish the season 21-4 overall and come up just short of their ninth all-time Final Four appearance.

Thayer Hall led the Gators with 23 kills on 52 attempts and Lauren Forte chipped in 10 kills without an error.

Florida nearly captured the first set and led 24-23 on a block by Forte, but couldn’t close the set as the Badgers rallied.

Set two belonged to the Gators and T’ara Ceasar, who delivered eight of her 17 kills in the frame.

After posting a second 25-18 set victory in the fourth, Florida also led Wisconsin in the fifth set, 9-6. The Badgers came back again and closed the match with a block on a kill attempt by Ceasar.

Molly Haggerty led the Badgers with 17 kills while Dana Rettke added 16. Wisconsin (18-0) advances to face Texas in Thursday’s national semifinal.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
bryan williams
Gainesville man sentenced to less than a year in prison for home invasion that left one person dead
Kristin Kay holding her son Parker as she leaves North Florida Regional
Gainesville nurse finally discharged from hospital after battling COVID-19 for over 100 days
A 14-year-old has died after crashing his grandmother’s car in Ocala
A 14-year-old has died after crashing his grandmother’s car in Ocala
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

Starling stellar in Santa Fe win
Santa Fe shuts out North Marion
Florida infielder Sterlin Thompson (26) bats during an NCAA baseball game against North Florida...
Gators bash 13 hits in comeback win over JU
Westside Park, Tues.
Eastside boys dominate region tennis semifinal match
Santa Fe H.S., Tuesday
District meet features fast times as runners aim for regional berths
Santa Fe High School, Tuesday
Santa Fe baseball team shuts out North Marion 5-0