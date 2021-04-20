Gator volleyball season ends with regional final loss to Wisconsin

OMAHA, Neb. (WCJB) -The No. 8 seeded Florida Gators became the first team all season to stretch No. 1 Wisconsin to five sets, but ultimately had their season come to an end in Monday’s NCAA regional final 30-28, 18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-12. The Gators finish the season 21-4 overall and come up just short of their ninth all-time Final Four appearance.

Thayer Hall led the Gators with 23 kills on 52 attempts and Lauren Forte chipped in 10 kills without an error.

Florida nearly captured the first set and led 24-23 on a block by Forte, but couldn’t close the set as the Badgers rallied.

Set two belonged to the Gators and T’ara Ceasar, who delivered eight of her 17 kills in the frame.

After posting a second 25-18 set victory in the fourth, Florida also led Wisconsin in the fifth set, 9-6. The Badgers came back again and closed the match with a block on a kill attempt by Ceasar.

Molly Haggerty led the Badgers with 17 kills while Dana Rettke added 16. Wisconsin (18-0) advances to face Texas in Thursday’s national semifinal.

