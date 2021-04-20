Advertisement

“It really hurts because this kid, he was really special”: Football coach of 14-year-old killed in car crash mourns loss of player

The teen died after crashing his grandmother's car into a utility pole and then a barbed wired...
The teen died after crashing his grandmother's car into a utility pole and then a barbed wired fence.(Marion County Public Schools)
By Julia Laude
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Another north central Florida football player has died.

The teen died after crashing his grandmother’s car into a utility pole and then a barbed wired fence.

Police said Javariy Wilson was doing a household chore outside for his grandmother around 6 p.m.

When he hadn’t come back inside after several minutes, his grandmother went looking for him and found that her car was gone.

It happened on Northwest 42nd Street near Northwest 25th Avenue. Witnesses told police that he was driving 90 miles per hour in Ocala.

After weaving in and out of both lanes, he crashed the car at the Silver Spring Water Bottle Company, causing a power outage.

“I believe it knocked a very large grid of power out. The pole itself came out of the ground so you’re talking about a pole replacement,” Capt. Angy Scroble said.

Wilson’s grandmother did eventually find her grandson and the crash.

Marion County school district officials have confirmed that the teen attended Silver River Mentoring and Instruction, a school for at-risk youth.

The 14-year-old was also involved in football.

“It really, really hurts because this kid, he was really special. He had a bright future ahead of him. He had it all. He had the speed, he had the strength, he had the will to make it,” President of North Side Pride, Terrence Kennedy said.

He coached Wilson, and said he will very much be missed.

“He just left a lasting impression on so many coaches, so many team mates, so many people,” Kennedy added.

Coach Kennedy said the team will be holding a special gathering to remember the teen in the coming days.

Related story: Third football player in Marion County to be shot this school year

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
bryan williams
Gainesville man sentenced to less than a year in prison for home invasion that left one person dead
Kristin Kay holding her son Parker as she leaves North Florida Regional
Gainesville nurse finally discharged from hospital after battling COVID-19 for over 100 days
A 14-year-old has died after crashing his grandmother’s car in Ocala
A 14-year-old has died after crashing his grandmother’s car in Ocala
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

“Justice actually prevailed.” Leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of...
“Justice actually prevailed.” Leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all three charges for the...
“Justice actually prevailed.” Leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of George Floyd
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Social justice activist speaks out against anti-riot bill now in effect, Gilchrist County...
Social justice activist speaks out against anti-riot bill now in effect, Gilchrist County Sheriff in favor
Maria Eunice displaying the Wheaties box gifted to her by General Mills.
ACPS Food Director honored with a custom Wheaties box