“It really hurts because this kid, he was really special”: Football coach of 14-year-old killed in car crash mourns loss of player

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Another north central Florida football player has died.

The teen died after crashing his grandmother’s car into a utility pole and then a barbed wired fence.

14-year-old Javariy Wilson died after crashing his grandma’s car last night in front of Silver Springs Water Bottle Co. School District staff confirmed that he was a student at Silver River Mentoring and Instruction (SRMI) @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/SpbxPZ0GUu — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) April 20, 2021

Police said Javariy Wilson was doing a household chore outside for his grandmother around 6 p.m.

When he hadn’t come back inside after several minutes, his grandmother went looking for him and found that her car was gone.

It happened on Northwest 42nd Street near Northwest 25th Avenue. Witnesses told police that he was driving 90 miles per hour in Ocala.

After weaving in and out of both lanes, he crashed the car at the Silver Spring Water Bottle Company, causing a power outage.

“I believe it knocked a very large grid of power out. The pole itself came out of the ground so you’re talking about a pole replacement,” Capt. Angy Scroble said.

Wilson’s grandmother did eventually find her grandson and the crash.

Marion County school district officials have confirmed that the teen attended Silver River Mentoring and Instruction, a school for at-risk youth.

The 14-year-old was also involved in football.

“It really, really hurts because this kid, he was really special. He had a bright future ahead of him. He had it all. He had the speed, he had the strength, he had the will to make it,” President of North Side Pride, Terrence Kennedy said.

He coached Wilson, and said he will very much be missed.

“He just left a lasting impression on so many coaches, so many team mates, so many people,” Kennedy added.

Coach Kennedy said the team will be holding a special gathering to remember the teen in the coming days.

