Advertisement

Lake City councilman Jake Hill Jr. apologizes for confrontational traffic stop video

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City councilman is offering an apology after a video was released showing him being confrontational to police officers during a traffic stop.

Jake Hill Jr. was pulled over because a paper tag in his back window shield was not visible due to his dark window tint. Hill told the officers he had no license in any state and is seen snatching the ticket from an officer’s hand.

Hill says he was frustrated that day because he had received calls from residents about police harassing people.

“I’m frustrated because the same calls that I’m getting about the police department is happening to me. Again, I want everybody to know I regret what I did. So, again, I’m sorry for that video and I’m sorry it had to come out the way it did,” Hill said.

Hill also said he will host a unity day event for community members at Memorial Stadium on May 1. The event will last from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

RELATED STORY: Body camera video shows a confrontational exchange between Lake City councilman and police

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
bryan williams
Gainesville man sentenced to less than a year in prison for home invasion that left one person dead
Kristin Kay holding her son Parker as she leaves North Florida Regional
Gainesville nurse finally discharged from hospital after battling COVID-19 for over 100 days
A 14-year-old has died after crashing his grandmother’s car in Ocala
A 14-year-old has died after crashing his grandmother’s car in Ocala
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

“Justice actually prevailed.” Leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of...
“Justice actually prevailed.” Leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all three charges for the...
“Justice actually prevailed.” Leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of George Floyd
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Social justice activist speaks out against anti-riot bill now in effect, Gilchrist County...
Social justice activist speaks out against anti-riot bill now in effect, Gilchrist County Sheriff in favor
Maria Eunice displaying the Wheaties box gifted to her by General Mills.
ACPS Food Director honored with a custom Wheaties box