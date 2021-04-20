Lake City councilman Jake Hill Jr. apologizes for confrontational traffic stop video

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City councilman is offering an apology after a video was released showing him being confrontational to police officers during a traffic stop.

Jake Hill Jr. was pulled over because a paper tag in his back window shield was not visible due to his dark window tint. Hill told the officers he had no license in any state and is seen snatching the ticket from an officer’s hand.

Hill says he was frustrated that day because he had received calls from residents about police harassing people.

“I’m frustrated because the same calls that I’m getting about the police department is happening to me. Again, I want everybody to know I regret what I did. So, again, I’m sorry for that video and I’m sorry it had to come out the way it did,” Hill said.

Hill also said he will host a unity day event for community members at Memorial Stadium on May 1. The event will last from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

