MusicGNV creates recording grant to support local artists

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - MusicGNV is a nonprofit organization aiming to support bands, artists, and the music community in Gainesville. Their new recording grant was created to further their mission by offering one Gainesville-based artist or band per quarter recording time in a studio.

The goal is to have the recipient walk away with a professionally recorded and mixed e-p of four to five songs. Videographers and photographers are also included in the grant valued at 2,000 dollars.

MusicGNV Co-Founder, Brandon Telg, said they’re looking for bands who show potential, have well-written songs ready to record, and those in need of these resources.

TRENDING STORY: Gator legend Steve Spurrier hopes to create one of the best restaurants in Florida

“We want to provide artists with an opportunity to skip over those barriers and get something out there that represents who they are,” said Telg. “We’re building up individual artists and bands but we’re also building up the Gainesville music community as a whole by doing this.”

Of the over 30 applicants who applied, indie, alternative rock band RA’SBRY is the first to receive the grant. Bassist Adam Leme said Gainesville has been needing something like this for a long time.

“It feels absolutely amazing honestly. It was the opportunity we were looking for and it’s the work we put in for these last two years and I’m just so happy that we got selected,” said Leme.

Applications will open again for the next grant in June. For more information on how to apply click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.