New details released after crash sends Levy County deputy to hospital
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - New details have been released on the traffic crash that hospitalized a Levy County deputy over the weekend.
Sheriff’s officials are not identifying the deputy but say he had surgery this morning for non-life-threatening injuries.
Around 11 on Saturday night, the deputy was parked near Northeast 99th Place and 105th Avenue. A car crashed into the patrol vehicle head-on, totaling both vehicles. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.
State troopers are investigating the crash as a possible DUI. They expect to press charges.
RELATED STORY: Suspected drunk driver crashes into parked Levy County Sheriff patrol car
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.