New details released after crash sends Levy County deputy to hospital

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - New details have been released on the traffic crash that hospitalized a Levy County deputy over the weekend.

Sheriff’s officials are not identifying the deputy but say he had surgery this morning for non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 11 on Saturday night, the deputy was parked near Northeast 99th Place and 105th Avenue. A car crashed into the patrol vehicle head-on, totaling both vehicles. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

State troopers are investigating the crash as a possible DUI. They expect to press charges.

