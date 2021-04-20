Oak Hall’s Austin Montini signs with Yale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Oak Hall runner Austin Montini signed his national letter of intent to compete at Yale University on Monday, fulfilling his goal of becoming a Division I athlete. Montini is a two-time state champion in cross country for the Eagles and also captured a state title in the 3200 meters as a eighth grader.

Montini only recently returned to training this spring and with most of the 2020 season wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he found himself selling his talents to schools based on times from his sophomore season. Montini admitted to making a slight mistake during his recruitment.

“I totally panicked because I sent the wrong video of me getting absolutely destroyed in the final laps of this mile I was running,” said Montini. “I didn’t mean that, but then I reached out to the coach separately and sent the real video. He actually liked my guts in the first race so I was like that worked out all right.”

Montini aspires to double major in economics and engineering. He understands the importance of his work in the classroom and acknowledges the role his grades played in getting accepted at the Ivy League school.

“It’s definitely a very delicate balance for me between the academics and the athletics,” said Montini. “A lot of planning goes into it, a lot of work with the teachers, and a lot of communication. I feel the skills I’ve had to develop I’ll be able to use at Yale next year.”

Montini and the Eagles compete in the Class 1A-Region 2 championship meet at home on Saturday, May 1.

