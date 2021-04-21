Amazing Give to raise money for more than 90 North Central Florida charities

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Amazing Give workday edition will take place Thursday morning starting at 7 am and will last for 12 hours.

This year’s drive is condensed from the normal 24 hour event.

“Last year, instead of holding the annual 24-hour event, the Amazing Give provided four months of critical emergency relief for our local nonprofit community,” Barzella Papa, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of North Central Florida said. “For 2021, we are hosting the Amazing Give for our community, but we are condensing the event from 24 to 12 hours.”

Since the foundation launched, this event has raised more than $4.5 million.

Then, at a celebration point from 5:30-7:30 pm, a wrap party will count down the total amount raised.

Donations can be made at the Amazing Give website.

