Bradford County Deputies rescue driver after they crashed into a fallen oak tree

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident is lucky to be alive according to Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies, that’s because the driver crashed into a fallen oak tree. Deputies say the tree fell across County Road 18 in Hampton early this morning, the driver hit the tree wedging the car under the trunk.

Deputies also say the driver’s seat broke on impact, causing the driver to fall back and this is what saved the driver’s life. Rescue crews used the jaws of life to remove the driver from the car safely.

