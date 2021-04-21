Advertisement

Bradford County Deputies rescue driver after they crashed into a fallen oak tree

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident is lucky to be alive according to Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies, that’s because the driver crashed into a fallen oak tree. Deputies say the tree fell across County Road 18 in Hampton early this morning, the driver hit the tree wedging the car under the trunk.

Deputies also say the driver’s seat broke on impact, causing the driver to fall back and this is what saved the driver’s life. Rescue crews used the jaws of life to remove the driver from the car safely.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
bryan williams
Gainesville man sentenced to less than a year in prison for home invasion that left one person dead
Kristin Kay holding her son Parker as she leaves North Florida Regional
Gainesville nurse finally discharged from hospital after battling COVID-19 for over 100 days
A 14-year-old has died after crashing his grandmother’s car in Ocala
A 14-year-old has died after crashing his grandmother’s car in Ocala
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

“Justice actually prevailed.” Leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of...
“Justice actually prevailed.” Leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all three charges for the...
“Justice actually prevailed.” Leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of George Floyd
Driver survives crashing into a tree
Driver survives crashing into a tree
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death