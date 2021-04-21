Advertisement

District meet features fast times as runners aim for regional berths

Eastside claims runner-up in the boys Class 2A-District 5 meet while the girls finish in third
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -One year after missing out on their biggest competitions of the season, high school track and field athletes have made it to the postseason. Santa Fe hosted Tuesday’s championship meet in Class 2A-District 5.

The Menendez girls and Palatka boys raced to team victories, while Eastside made the best representation out of North Central Florida schools. The Rams finished runner-up in the boys competition and took third in the girls meet.

Individually, three athletes claimed multiple titles in track events. Camryn Williams of Keystone Heights finished first in the girls 1600 meters (5:32.79) and 3200 meters (13:01.83). P.K. Yonge’s Jaren Hamilton swept the boys 200 meters (21.76) and 400 meters (50.75). Another Blue Wave runner, Zuriel Reed, took first in the girls 200 meters (25.50) and the 300 meter hurdles (46.03).

Top times move on to regional championship meets on Saturday, May 1.

