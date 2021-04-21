Advertisement

Eastside boys dominate region tennis semifinal match

Ram girls team hammers region semifinal opponent as well
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Six North Central Florida high schools hosted regional semifinal tennis matches on Tuesday, including the Eastside boys in Class 2A against Citrus.

The Rams barley dropped games, let alone any sets, and swept the Hurricanes, 4-0. Prevailing in singles for the Rams were Bryson Ko, Ben Davis, and Viktor Mai.

Eastside enjoyed a successful day top to bottom as the girls dominated Brooksville in their match, 7-0. Tuesday’s winners advance to the region title matches on Thursday.

Other schools to prevail in the region semis were Oak Hall’s girls in Class 1A and the P.K. Yonge boys in Class 1A. The GHS girls were eliminated in Class 3A, however, with a 4-1 loss to Fleming Island.

