Fire extinguished at UF Health garage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire at the University of Florida has been extinguished after it forced people to evacuate a UF Health garage.

According to UF alerts, Garage 10, which is east of Shands North, was evacuated due to reports of heavy smoke and flames on the top floor. It was later found that a vehicle had caught fire inside the garage.

Northbound Newell Drive is now open.

