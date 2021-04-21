Advertisement

Gators bash 13 hits in comeback win over JU

Florida has taken three of four meetings with Jacksonville this season
Florida infielder Sterlin Thompson (26) bats during an NCAA baseball game against North Florida...
Florida infielder Sterlin Thompson (26) bats during an NCAA baseball game against North Florida on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Freshman Sterlin Thompson hit his third home run of the season and five different Gators produced a multi-hit game as Florida won its sixth straight game on Tuesday, rallying to beat Jacksonville, 8-7 at John Sessions Stadium. The six-game winning streak marks a season high.

Thompson’s two-run homer helped pull the Gators out of a 3-0 first inning deficit. The game featured five lead changes and lasted over three and a half hours. Colby Halter, another UF freshman and native of Jacksonville, also had two hits and delivered an two-run single in the top of the third inning.

Florida (26-11, 9-6 SEC) won for the third time in four meetings with the Dolphins this season. JU drops to 7-23 overall.

Florida returns to SEC play this weekend with a series at Auburn.

