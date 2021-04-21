Gators bash 13 hits in comeback win over JU

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Freshman Sterlin Thompson hit his third home run of the season and five different Gators produced a multi-hit game as Florida won its sixth straight game on Tuesday, rallying to beat Jacksonville, 8-7 at John Sessions Stadium. The six-game winning streak marks a season high.

Thompson’s two-run homer helped pull the Gators out of a 3-0 first inning deficit. The game featured five lead changes and lasted over three and a half hours. Colby Halter, another UF freshman and native of Jacksonville, also had two hits and delivered an two-run single in the top of the third inning.

Florida (26-11, 9-6 SEC) won for the third time in four meetings with the Dolphins this season. JU drops to 7-23 overall.

Florida returns to SEC play this weekend with a series at Auburn.

