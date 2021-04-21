Advertisement

Keyontae Johnson will not enter NBA draft

Forward continues to make progress following on-court collapse
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -If Keyontae Johnson is going to play basketball next season, it sure appears he will do so as a Florida Gator. Johnson tweeted on Wednesday that he will not enter the 2021 NBA draft and will rather prepare for the upcoming season.

Johnson, who collapsed on the court during a game on Dec. 12, said in the tweet that he still needs medical clearance to play again but that his condition continues to improve.

Johnson was voted the preseason SEC Player of the Year after averaging 14.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore in the 2019-20 season. He was averaging 16 points through four games at the time of his on-court collapse.

