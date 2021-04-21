No appointment required: walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled in Alachua County this week

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No appointment is necessary to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Alachua County this week.

Trinity United Methodist Church Worship Center is hosting a walk-up clinic on Wednesday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being offered.

Vaccine recipients, like Scott Huntly and Jacob Thayer, said the entire process was quick and painless.

Trinity United Methodist Church will be hosting another walk-up #COVID19Vaccination clinic from 10 am to 2 pm today. I was able to get my shot yesterday with no wait. pic.twitter.com/FBEtn07ASr — Amber Pellicone (@AmberPellicone) April 21, 2021

“I walked in, I parked the car, it took me about 20 minutes to fill the paperwork filled out and get the shot in my arm so it was very efficient,” said Huntley.

“The time is now. It’s died down, there are very few people there’s a lot of shots available and places to get it,” Thayer said.

Other walk-up vaccine events will take place at Fellowship Church of High Springs and the Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose room on April 23.

