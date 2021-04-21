Advertisement

No appointment required: walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled in Alachua County this week

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No appointment is necessary to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Alachua County this week.

Trinity United Methodist Church Worship Center is hosting a walk-up clinic on Wednesday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being offered.

Vaccine recipients, like Scott Huntly and Jacob Thayer, said the entire process was quick and painless.

“I walked in, I parked the car, it took me about 20 minutes to fill the paperwork filled out and get the shot in my arm so it was very efficient,” said Huntley.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

“The time is now. It’s died down, there are very few people there’s a lot of shots available and places to get it,” Thayer said.

Other walk-up vaccine events will take place at Fellowship Church of High Springs and the Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose room on April 23.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

bryan williams
Gainesville man sentenced to less than a year in prison for home invasion that left one person dead
Jeffrey Netgate was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon after running over...
A man arrested for trying to run over his girlfriend and another man near University of Florida’s campus
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Divorce bill dies in Florida house
Divorce bill dies in Florida House
The teen died after crashing his grandmother's car into a utility pole and then a barbed wired...
“It really hurts because this kid, he was really special”: Football coach of 14-year-old killed in car crash mourns loss of player

Latest News

A man from Citra was killed in a wreck this afternoon after state troopers say a semi-truck ran...
Citra man dies after semi truck runs red light
Alachua County detectives are asking for help in solving a four-year-old cold case.
Alachua County detectives seek assistance in shooting cold case
After a week on the run, authorities have arrested a woman they say tried to run over a Levy...
Woman on the run arrested after attempting to run over Sheriff’s deputy
Charges dropped against daycare owner accused of failing to report child abuse
Police are investigating a fourth shooting in two weeks at a Lake City Apartment complex.
Lake City apartment complex suffers fourth shooting in two weeks