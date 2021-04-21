Ocala Breeders’ Sale sees increase in sells compared to last year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Breeders’ Sale Spring sales are showing a nice improvement compared to last year.

From April 20-23 the OBS is holding their 2021 spring sale of two-year-olds in training.

On Wednesday, Quality Road was auctioned off at 1.5 million dollars.

The director of sales contributes the increase of sales to Florida opening back up and horse racing starting back.

“I liken it to the NFL combine for racehorses. the horses perform on the race track and people get to see the way they move their athleticism and then they balance that with their look at the barn as far as confirmation and their pedigree,” said Todd Wojciechowski.

OBS said they will continue their online sales for people who aren’t able to make it or feel more comfortable bidding at home.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.