Pastors breathe a sigh of relief after guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin murder trial

By Julia Laude
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a hopeful day for many in north central Florida.

A guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin has many rejoicing that justice has been served.

Edward Bland is the senior pastor of Greater Hopewell Baptist Church, and he’s one of these people.

The circumstances surrounding George Floyd and the murder trial of Derek Chauvin have been on his mind and the minds of his congregation.

“I wasn’t happy. There’s a man that’s dead and of course others have died as well but I was relieved that the system in that particular case did work,” Bland said.

He added that he is not anti-police but agrees that improvements can be made.

“The feeling of a lot of people, not only my congregation, a lot of Black people sad to say are afraid of law enforcement. There was an ancient that took place a coulee of years ago, law enforcement had stopped a car outside in the back of the building and there were members afraid to go out, that they were going to be shot, and it just was amazing how frightened they were,” Bland said.

And it’s been a challenge at Kingdom Revival Church as well.

“It has been emotional dealing with some of the things that have been talked about, shown, and seen on television,” Louis Cherubin said.

Cherubin is the lead pastor at Kingdom Revival Church.

He said it’s going to take all of us to see the change we want in the world.

“We have to all learn, and I say all across the board, learn how to see people in the same way as we see those that look like us. No matter what ethnicity you are I think that we should look at people in the same way. I think there’s hope. I believe that there’s hope for a better tomorrow, hope for a better community, hope for a better country,” Cherubin said.

The Chauvin trial is also having an impact on law enforcement in north central Florida.

Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones released a statement Wednesday in regard to the guilty verdict.

He writes in part, “I commend the men and women of law enforcement and other public safety officials who testified that the protocol used by Derek Chauvin was not an acceptable practice of any law enforcement agency. What Mr. Chauvin did clearly contributed to the death of George Floyd.”

